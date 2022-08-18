Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation

A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue.

Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes.

Alderman Raymond Lopez of the 25th Ward took to twitter, suggesting it was arson.

Lopez says a known gang leader was shot and killed on Wednesday, hours before the fire.

Lopez also says the building was a "known gang hotspot."