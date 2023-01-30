Chicago alderman calls for zero tolerance policy for hate groups in CPD

The murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis is adding fuel to calls for a zero-tolerance policy for hate groups in the Chicago Police Department.

Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez has been pushing for the City Council Safety Committee to set a subject hearing for months.

His calls began last year after it was revealed that a Chicago police officer participated in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and had ties with the white supremacy group Proud Boys.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"How can any community, but particularly Black and brown communities, Jewish communities, LGBTQ+ communities in Chicago feel safe calling the police for help if CPD allows white supremacists in their ranks," said Jeff Tischauser, Senior Research Analyst at Southern Poverty Law Center.

Southern Poverty is working with Alderman Sigcho Lopez and has issued letters to city and federal leaders calling for zero tolerance hate group policies in all law enforcement agencies.