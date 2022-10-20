Chicago alderman calls Wrigleyville brazen crime spree 'traumatic' for residents

Another attack was reported in the shadow of Wrigley Field over the weekend.

Now — a Chicago alderman is sounding the alarm.

The brazen crime spree began Saturday night.

At lease five victims reported that they were held at gunpoint.

Some were lured into a vehicle before being robbed.

These incidents all happened less than a block away from Wrigley Field.

Detectives got wind of the latest incident Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man walked into the police station and said he was robbed by an armed gunman Sunday at 1100 W. Addison.

Police said he was approached by two men, who asked for his belongings.

The other four robberies also occurred along West Addison Street and North Clark.

In each case, all four victims reported being forced into a car at gunpoint and then robbed.

In one instance, the victim was driven to an ATM and ordered to take cash out.

Ald. Tom Tunney called the crime spree traumatic for his residents, and said there is a lot of surveillance around Wrigley Field.

Tunney said it does not appear that any of the victims suffered injuries.

Police are looking for multiple offenders, but have only released a very vague description of the suspects.



