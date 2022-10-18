Chicago police: Another victim forced into vehicle, robbed in Wrigleyville

On Monday, Chicago police issued a warning about abductions and robberies taking place in Wrigleyville.

Now, police say a fourth person was forced into a vehicle and driven to an ATM to withdraw money.

The alarming crimes happened near Wrigley Field over the weekend.

Four people were robbed after they got into strangers’ cars. In three of the incidents, the victims were forced to ride along.

The incidents happened very early Sunday morning.

In the 3400 block of North Clark, police say a 27-year-old man was walking after midnight when two men forced him into a gray sedan at gunpoint. They drove him around for a bit, robbed him and let him out.

Another similar incident occurred when a 23-year-old man, on Addison near the ballpark, was also told to get in a gray sedan. His wallet and phone were stolen, and he was let out in the area.

In the most recent reported incident, a victim was forced into a vehicle and driven to an ATM to withdraw money.

None of the victims were physically hurt.

If you know anything about the crimes or the suspects involved, up to three men, you’re urged to call Chicago police.