Chicago alderman proposes full City Council vote on ShotSpotter ward by ward

Chicago City Council members on Monday debated whether they want the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter to continue in their wards.

Mayor Brandon Johnson already said the city will end its contract with ShotSpotter in November.

Now, Alderman David Moore of the 17th Ward has introduced a measure that would require a full City Council vote on ShotSpotter ward by ward before it were to end.

"Any decisions to remove any violence funding, including ShotSpotter from any ward, should notify this City Council in advance and hold a meeting of the Public Safety Committee prior to the removal and hold a full vote by the City Council," said Moore.

As of now, it's unclear how the technology would work at the ward level in regard to police districts and how it would be funded.