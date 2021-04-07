Chicago alderman concerned about city's preparedness for Chauvin verdict

article

A Chicago alderman says he's concerned the city may not be prepared for a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

The trial in Minneapolis has seen emotional testimony and demonstrations outside the courtroom.

Alderman Ray Lopez, 15th Ward, sent a letter to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, asking for a report on what CPD is doing to prepare for possible unrest.

CHICAGO, June 2, 2020 -- Police stand guard as demonstrators take part in a protest in Uptown neighborhood of Chicago, the United States, June 1, 2020. Two people were shot dead and at least 60 were arrested as protests and looting continued in Chica Expand

"The lessons of last year should serve as a foreshadowing of what is possible when blissful ignorance becomes our safety policy," Lopez wrote.

No response yet from Chicago police.