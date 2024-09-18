'Beyond offensive': Chicago alderman criticized for social media post about Lebanon attacks

A Chicago alderman is under fire for a social media post he made regarding the recent deadly attacks in Lebanon.

The post was deleted quickly, but questions remain about possible repercussions.

On Wednesday, downtown Alderman Brendan Reilly made the post on "X" during a city council meeting. Now, Mayor Brandon Johnson is calling on the alderman to apologize.

"I am not on social media… but if that is what’s been reported, he should apologize for it. It sounds quite horrific and beyond offensive," Mayor Johnson said at a post-city council meeting press conference.

The post in question featured a picture of a pager with the words "Mazol Tov," spelled incorrectly. It was posted by the 42nd Ward Alderman in response to another post about the attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, which resulted in the deaths of dozens, including a child and other civilians, and left thousands injured.

"When our elected representatives engage in this kind of behavior, it's like inviting hate to the Muslim and the Jewish community," said Maggie Slavin, the Operations Manager for CAIR-Chicago.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Chicago), a civil rights and advocacy group, expressed concern for the safety of Muslim constituents, especially as hate crimes have increased dramatically over the past year.

"Given the fact that Chicago has one of the highest Muslim populations in the United States, and definitely the highest number of Palestinian Americans in the United States, I think it's extremely irresponsible and childish," Slavin added.

The post was removed less than an hour after it was made. When asked about possible repercussions against Alderman Reilly, the mayor stated that it’s not within his authority to take action.

"I don’t have the power to censure people. If the city council decides to take that up for a vote, we’ve obviously seen that happen before," Mayor Johnson said.

Attempts to reach Alderman Reilly for comment have been unsuccessful.