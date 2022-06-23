Chicago alderman demand action after another grocery store closes on South Side

Chicago aldermen are demanding answers and action after another grocery store has closed on the South Side.

The Aldi at 76th Street and Ashland Avenue suddenly shut its doors last week. It follows Whole Foods announcement in April that it's closing its Englewood store, just six years after opening the location to great fanfare.

Aldermen who represent the Greater Englewood area call it discrimination.

"If their lease goes through December why the heck are they closing it," said Ald. David Moore, 17th Ward. "You're paying rent for a store that's closed. That tells me you don't care about the community."

"We are saying that if you want to do business with the City of Chicago, you got to do right by all of Chicago, including Englewood," said Ald. Stephanie Coleman, 16th Ward.

The aldermen introduced a resolution calling for a hearing into food access issues.