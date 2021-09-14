Chicago Alderman Jim Gardiner apologizes for leaked text messages

Chicago Alderman Jim Gardiner is now publicly apologizing for his leaked text messages.

"I stand before this body to offer my sincerest apologies for the pain and insult that anyone has endured as a result. I take full responsibility for my offensive words in those messages," he said Tuesday in front of his colleagues during a City Council meeting.

Alderman Gardiner says his text messages have been an embarrassment and that he never acted on those rants.

The Chicago Tribune reports federal investigators are looking into Gardiner's conduct in office.

On Monday, protesters rallied outside Gardiner's 45th Ward office and demanded he step down.

