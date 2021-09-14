Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Alderman Jim Gardiner apologizes for leaked text messages

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago City Council
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Alderman Jim Gardiner apologizes at City Council meeting

Chicago Alderman Jim Gardiner is now publicly apologizing for his leaked text messages.

CHICAGO - Chicago Alderman Jim Gardiner is now publicly apologizing for his leaked text messages.

"I stand before this body to offer my sincerest apologies for the pain and insult that anyone has endured as a result. I take full responsibility for my offensive words in those messages," he said Tuesday in front of his colleagues during a City Council meeting.

Alderman Gardiner says his text messages have been an embarrassment and that he never acted on those rants.

The Chicago Tribune reports federal investigators are looking into Gardiner's conduct in office.

On Monday, protesters rallied outside Gardiner's 45th Ward office and demanded he step down.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP