Report: FBI looking into Chicago Alderman Jim Gardiner's conduct in office

Calls are growing louder for Chicago Alderman Jim Gardiner to resign.

Protesters rallied Monday night outside Gardiner's 45th Ward office and demanded he step down.

Gardiner has been under fire after a series of vulgar text messages he wrote about critics and political opponents were leaked to the press.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Gardiner is also accused of using his political clout to harass residents and business owners who criticize him.

Advertisement

In addition, the Chicago Tribune reports federal investigators are looking into Gardiner's conduct in office. Sources tell the Tribune FBI agents have approached Gardiner and others as part of an investigation.