Chicago alderman looking for owner of goat in Back of the Yards

A Chicago alderman is searching for the owner of a goat that was spotted outside Thursday morning.

On a Facebook post in the Lost & Found Cats & Dogs on the South/Southwest Side of Chicago group, the poster indicated that the goat was left out all day without food and water.

Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez said he was informed the goat belonged to someone around 51st Street and Wolcott Avenue in the Back of the Yards/New City area. He said his office is trying to find the owner.

Anyone with information, can contact Animal Care and Control or alert Ald. Lopez's office.