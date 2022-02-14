Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson found guilty on all counts in federal tax fraud trial

A jury on Monday found Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson guilty on all counts in his federal tax fraud trial.

Late Monday afternoon, the jury reached a verdict after just hours of deliberations. Thompson was accused of tax fraud and lying to investigators.

In closing arguments Monday, Ald. Thompson's lawyer labeled key prosecution witnesses as "big liars."

Thompson was raking in a lot of money as a local zoning lawyer, and, in 2015, one of the years when Thompson’s accused of underpaying by an average $3,000, he did pay $433,000 to the IRS, making his alleged underpayment about seven-tenths of one percent of his total bill.

"This is an honest man," Thompson’s lawyer declared.

Prosecutors told the jury, "this case is not about the amount" the government allegedly lost, but about Thompson’s, "outrageous conduct," especially what the feds describe as Thompson’s lies to investigators trying to collect more than $200,000 that Thompson borrowed from a federally-insured bank that went bust.

The defense asserts Thompson simply forgot how much he had borrowed and that he eventually resolved that debt.

Prosecutors ridiculed the defense claim that Thompson was simply "frazzled" as a result of his duties as alderman, a private zoning lawyer and a, "soccer dad."

Assistant US Attorney Brian Netols mockingly told the jury Thompson was trying to avoid accountability, declaring, "I suppose the voters are at fault" for electing him alderman.

"Objection!" shouted the lead defense lawyer. "Sustained," ruled the judge, finding that argument inappropriate.

Thompson is expected to be sentenced on July 6 at 10 a.m.