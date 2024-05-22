Chicago alderman pushes for noise-sensitive zone amid ongoing clinic harassment

Chicago Alderman Bill Conway is making his second attempt in six months to get the City Council to establish a quiet zone around an abortion clinic on Washington Boulevard.

However, a parliamentary maneuver by anti-abortion members of the City Council has once again delayed the vote on the quiet zone.

On Wednesday morning, reproductive rights advocates joined several aldermen to support the ordinance, which would designate the area around Family Planning Associates as a noise-sensitive zone.

They cited ongoing harassment of women seeking services at the facility.

Conway stated that he has personally witnessed the harassment of patients at the location and that residents have been complaining about the disruption caused by the demonstrators in their community.