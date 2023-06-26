Chicago alderman recovering after doctors find cancerous tumor

Chicago Alderman Andre Vasquez of the 40th Ward is recovering from surgery this week.

Vasquez posted to Facebook explaining that he went to his doctor after experiencing severe pain, fearing he may have a hernia.

Instead, doctors discovered a cancerous tumor.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It has been removed and the alderman says he is feeling much better.

In his Facebook video, Vasquez says he hopes his experience will encourage others to take their health more seriously.