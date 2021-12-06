Chicago alderman says neighborhoods are 'under siege by gangbangers'

Ald. Raymond Lopez said Chicago police officers are being pulled from his district and being reassigned to other high priority areas, which is allowing gang conflict to run rampant in his area.

"We've had gang conflict in the Back of the Yards community going on since Nov. 29," said Ald. Lopez. "My district, the 9th district, has been one of those police districts where the beat officers have been pulled out, reassigned, to go to downtown and other high priority areas as deemed by the mayor."

Over the weekend, police arrested 21 juveniles downtown after calls came in of a large group. An additional nine juveniles were cited for curfew violations.

Police said one juvenile had a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to the hospital. Two officers were injured, including one who had a broken arm.

A CTA bus driver was also attacked in the Loop on Saturday night, which resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old.

And on Sunday night, a rideshare driver and an 18-year-old were shot in Back of the Yards, which is in Ald. Lopez's district.

In a tweet following the shooting, Lopez said:

"Nearly 40 rounds unloaded in a gang feud that has been ongoing for the past several days. While my officers are sent downtown, my residents are left at the mercy of gangbangers intent on killing each other though they often hit innocent people instead, like an Uber driver tonight."

Lopez is concerned that due to lack of police in his area, gangbangers feel they can get away with anything.

"You know this is what you would usually see during the summer, warmer months, not going into the colder winter months, which means our summers will match our winters in terms of violence, and we will continue to see our neighborhoods under siege by gangbangers who know they can quite literally get away with murder because there is no one around to answer a 911 call," said Lopez.

FOX 32 reached out to the mayor's office for comment. We will update this article when we receive a response.