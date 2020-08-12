Chicago alderman says residents, businesses now looking to leave Magnificent Mile: 'It's really sad'

Chicago residents and businesses are fleeing the Magnificent Mile, said Alderman for Chicago's 15th Ward Raymond Lopez on Wednesday.

“It’s pretty sad at this point. We’re seeing a lot of the same mistakes from the end of May being reperformed again following this past weekend's looting,” he told “America’s Newsroom.”

“The fear is spreading, the anxiety is spreading and we’re seeing individuals who used to see the downtown areas, like the crown jewel of our city, now wanting to leave, people who live there wanting to re-evaluate their choice in housing options and stores who were just starting to get past the main riots and looting thinking that they may not stay on the Magnificent Mile anymore.”

Portions of downtown Chicago were overrun by looters overnight, just days after a local musician was gunned down in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood by a suspected gang rival.

Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast, and Irving North neighborhoods and neighboring commercial districts were targeted by “car caravans” of people who ransacked high-end stores, such as Saks Fifth Avenue and a Tesla dealership, late Sunday night into Monday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Monday.

“Criminals took to the streets with a confidence that there would be no consequences for their actions and I, for one, refuse to allow these cowardly acts to hold our city hostage,” Brown said during a Monday morning press conference. “CPD will not stand by as our beautiful downtown becomes someplace that people fear.”

Just days earlier, on Tuesday, a local rapper was fatally shot in broad daylight.

Lopez said that there are a number of elected officials and aldermen who were calling for “repercussions and accountability” for the individuals that impacted their neighborhoods.

“The problem is that our law enforcement, our mayor, and our state’s attorney have not been on the same page when it comes to the adjudication of justice in Chicago.”

“The fact that [State's Attorney] Kim Foxx is delusional in thinking that criminals who see no repercussions will be stopped simply because an activity is illegal shows how out of touch she is.”

