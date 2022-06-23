Chicago alderman, wife welcome triplets: 'healthy and resting well'

Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez and his wife have welcomed triplets into the world.

The three babies were born Wednesday afternoon.

The newborns are a boy and two girls. The girls are identical twins.

The children were born eight weeks early, but are "doing great."

The boy was named Rumiñahui, and the girls were named Killari and Atziri.

"We're thrilled to have become parents to Rumiñahui, Killari, and Atziri. Loreen and the triplets are healthy and resting well. We are so grateful to the dynamic, exceptionally skilled, and passionate team at Rush for ensuring a safe and healthy day for our growing family. We're thankful for all the warm wishes and helpful advice from baby lovers to help us with this big transition and can't wait to introduce them to our three existing dog babies/babysitters soon," the family said in a statement.

The alderman will be out of the office on paternity leave for two to three weeks.