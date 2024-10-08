Chicago aldermen, community leaders offer $2.5M to reactivate ShotSpotter

The Brief A group of Chicago aldermen and community leaders are offering $2.5 million to reactivate ShotSpotter until the city can implement a permanent solution. Alderman David Moore and other city leaders argue that the technology has been beneficial in improving police response times and aiding in the apprehension of suspects, despite some criticisms about its effectiveness.



A group of Chicago aldermen and community leaders are offering to contribute $2.5 million to help cover the interim costs of the gunshot detection technology ShotSpotter until the city can implement a permanent solution.

Led by 17th Ward Alderman David Moore, the group is calling on Mayor Brandon Johnson to reactivate the technology, which was deactivated in late September.

ShotSpotter, which uses acoustic sensors to detect gunshots and alert police, has been used in Chicago for several years. While some have questioned its effectiveness, others argue that it has helped police respond to shootings more quickly and catch suspects.

The city's annual cost for ShotSpotter is $9.6 million. The $2.5 million offered would cover about 26% of that cost.

Alderman Moore will be joined by Alderman Stephanie Coleman, Monique Scott, and Peter Chico at City Hall at 9:30 a.m. to call on the mayor to reconsider the city's public safety plan.