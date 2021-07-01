Expand / Collapse search
Chicago aldermen demand hearing on city's public safety strategy

CHICAGO - Whatever your plans are for the Fourth of July, Chicago police and other city departments will be working to keep the public safe for the holiday weekend.

Police Superintendent David Brown will outline his safety plans at a news conference today at police headquarters.

Chicago is still a top destination for tourists this summer, especially now that the city has reopened. Hotels are busy again, the streets have more pedestrians and police will be out, focused on preventing crime. 

There were two weekends that had mass shootings in June. 

Last weekend was especially violent. Police say there were 74 shootings, 6 murders.

But numbers just released by Chicago police indicate that crime is down when compared to 2020.

Some Chicago aldermen are calling for a special City Council meeting for Friday, July 2. They want Brown to come before City Council members to share crime-fighting strategies.