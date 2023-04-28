Chicago aldermen push for more funding amid reports of migrants sleeping inside police stations

With migrants reportedly now sleeping inside Chicago police stations and the airport, City Council members say the city desperately needs more funding and more resources to accommodate new arrivals.

On Friday, aldermen held a hearing via Zoom to discuss the status of Chicago's migrants.

Four-hundred and sixteen migrants have arrived in Chicago since August of last year, each of whom are costing the city $7,000 per month.

Although a "dramatic slowdown" in arrivals has been reported in recent weeks, with 10 new arrivals per day, the city has so far spent $20 million to help them with shelter, medical care, food, and accesses to clothing, and is now completely out of allotted money.

"Immigrant families and children are sleeping in police stations! We don't have the resources in the police department," said 30th Ward Ald. Ariel E. Reboyras. "We are now down to zero money. No commitments. What do we do?"

Several aldermen say they will be approaching Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to secure federal funding to care for Chicago's migrants.