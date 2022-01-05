Chicago anti-violence advocate fatally shot while sitting in parked car

A young anti-violence advocate was shot and killed in Chicago Tuesday night while sitting in a parked car.

On Wednesday, the outspoken leader of Saint Sabina Church, Fr. Michael Pfleger, revealed the 20-year-old was one of his own community warriors.

Lamar Johnson, a violence prevention coordinator with St. Sabina, says Laniyah Murphy was part of the church’s after school program when she was in high school.

Upon graduation, she became a member of B.R.A.V.E. which stands for "Bold Resistance Against Violence Everywhere."

"It's a real heartbreaking thing that she was taken from us," said Johnson.

Murphy grew up in Auburn-Gresham.

She graduated as salutatorian of Prospective Leadership Academy and was attending college.

"She would hold everybody accountable, that's what Laniyah would do. She would get in your face and hold everyone accountable, that we all need to do something about gun violence in the city," said Johnson.

No arrests have been made in Murphy’s death.