Woman accused of vandalizing Chicago business with anti-Semitic graffiti

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Rogers Park
Woman accused of vandalizing Rogers Park business with anti-Semitic graffiti

CHICAGO - A woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly writing anti-Semitic graffiti on a Rogers Park business.

Police say they were called to North Sheridan Road while the alleged vandalism was happening.

The suspect allegedly used a black marker to deface a window.

Police arrested the woman a few blocks away. No further information was immediately available.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over the Israel-Hamas war, which began after the attack on Israel on Oct. 7.