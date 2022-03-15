Chicago apartment prices downtown to rise in 2022: report

If you're looking to rent an apartment downtown, prepare for some sticker shock.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, downtown rents rose more than 30-percent in 2021 after a big drop in 2020.

In addition, prices are expected to go up another 5-percent this year.

Experts say high demand and short supply will price many people out of the market, especially people who got good "pandemic" deals.