Chicago police looking for Aramark worker after hospital confrontation, earlier shooting

The Brief An Aramark employee at UI Health allegedly shot two people before an armed confrontation at the hospital. The suspect, identified as Glenn Rhymes, pulled out a gun Monday at UI Health but didn’t fire it. Rhymes was briefly taken into custody but is now at large and wanted by Chicago police.



An Aramark employee working at UI Health is accused of shooting two people before confronting a patient with a gun at the Near West Side hospital.

What we know:

UI Health officials said the situation began Monday morning in the lobby of the OCC South Tower, where the Aramark employee—identified as Glenn Rhymes—got into a verbal altercation with a patient.

Aramark is a company that provides food services and facilities management to hospitals, schools and other businesses.

During the argument with the patient, Rhymes allegedly pulled out a handgun and made a threatening comment.

Glenn Rhymes

UIC Police and UI Health Security responded immediately, detaining Rhymes and confiscating the gun. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt during the hospital incident.

Rhymes was later released from custody.

Dig deeper:

After his release, officials learned Rhymes was suspected of shooting two people at a home. When, exactly, is unknown.

One of the victims also worked for Aramark at UI Health, officials said.

Rhymes remains at large.

Chicago police are leading the investigation into the shootings.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two people shot, and a possible motive, are unknown.

What's next:

The University of Illinois Chicago police have increased security measures at UI Health.

Anyone who sees Rhymes is urged to call UIC police at 312-355-5555 or dial 911.