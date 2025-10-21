Chicago archbishop condemns immigration crackdown: 'We will not be silent'

The Brief Cardinal Blase J. Cupich denounced Chicago-area immigration raids, saying the Catholic Church "stands with migrants." The Archdiocese vowed to support immigrant families through its parishes and schools. His statement follows intensified federal enforcement and protests across the city.



Cardinal Blase J. Cupich on Tuesday reaffirmed the Archdiocese of Chicago’s solidarity with migrants, condemning recent immigration raids and detentions that he said "wound the soul of our city."

What we know:

In a statement, Cupich said the Catholic Church "stands with migrants" as federal enforcement operations intensify across the Chicago area.

"My dear brothers and sisters, today I speak to you as your shepherd, but also as a fellow pilgrim who shares the pain of many of our immigrant communities. Families are being torn apart. Children are left in fear, and communities are shaken by immigration raids and detentions. These actions wound the soul of our city. Let me be clear. The Church stands with migrants.

"We stand with a mother who crosses borders to feed her children. We stand with the father who labors in silence to build a better future. We stand with the young person who dreams of safety and a better future. Our parishes and schools will not turn away those who seek comfort, and we will not be silent when dignity is denied in the enforcement of the law, it is essential that we respect the dignity of every human being.

"Now I want to say something directly to those immigrants without documents. Most of you have been here for years. You have worked hard. You have raised families. You have contributed to this nation. You have earned our respect. As the Archbishop of Chicago, I will insist that you be treated with dignity. Americans should not forget that we all come from immigrant families.

"You are our brothers and sisters. We stand with you.

"God bless you all."

The backstory:

Cupich’s remarks come amid an escalation of federal immigration enforcement in the Chicago area, where hundreds of people have been arrested in recent weeks.

The crackdown has fueled protests, including the "No Kings" demonstrations downtown over the weekend, where state and local leaders criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Some demonstrations have turned tense, including at the ICE processing facility in Broadview, as advocates call for an end to what they describe as "fear-driven raids" targeting immigrant communities.