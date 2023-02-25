Chicago Archdiocese holds job fair to fill school positions

The Archdiocese of Chicago held a job fair on Saturday to fill "thousands" of vacant positions in parishes and schools.

The Archdiocese has 155 elementary and secondary schools in Cook and Lake Counties, and more than 15,000 employees.

The Archdiocese career website lists more almost 100 positions for elementary school teachers, 59 jobs available for high school teachers, and many jobs in administration and support. The Archdiocese said the goal of Saturday's job fair was to recruit experienced teachers, along with early retirees and people looking for career changes.

The Archdiocese website's salary scale for elementary school teachers shows that first-year teachers with a bachelor's degree will be paid $33,575. First-year teachers with a PhD will be paid $38.354.