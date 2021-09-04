Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Archdiocese removes three priests because of inappropriate behavior with adults

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Markham
CHICAGO - The Chicago Archdiocese has removed three priests pending investigations into inappropriate behavior.

Father René Mena Beltrán of St. Gall and St. Simon has been removed pending investigation of his inappropriate behavior with an adult man. Father Agustin Garza Candanosa, Associate of St. Gall, will serve as parish administrator. 

Father Pedro Campos of St. Gerard Majella, St John the Baptist and Ascension-St Susana Parish has been removed pending an investigation of his inappropriate behavior with an adult man while he was pastor at St. Kevin Parish. Father Gary Graf, pastor of St. Agnes, St. Kieran and St. Paul in Chicago Heights, will serve as parish administrator. 

Father Orlando Flores Orea, former associate pastor of St. Genevieve, has been removed pending investigation of his inappropriate relationship with an adult woman. The archdiocese said that she came forward after Orea took a sabbatical. 

