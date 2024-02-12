Chicago's Architectural Artifacts to close after nearly 40 years

After nearly 40 years, a legendary antique emporium in the city is leaving.

Architectural Artifacts is shutting down on April 15. It is moving to Texas, which is apparently the newfound capital of antiques in the country.

The business was in Ravenswood for more than three decades and just moved to River North in 2022.

The founder, Stuart Grannen, says he will still have a foot or two in Chicago, teasing that he always has some surprises up his sleeve.

For more information, visit their website.