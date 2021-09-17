Chicago Architecture Biennial kicks off Sept. 17

A global group of artists and architects are bringing their visionary ideas to the city for the Chicago Architecture Biennial.

The Chicago Architecture Biennial starts Friday and will run through Dec. 18.

Installations can be seen in North Lawndale, where shipping containers were transformed into a community space.

A perma-park created by the CCA Academy has a new pavilion in the midst of their layered garden.

The theme this year is reimagining the potential of vacant lots.

"It's about bringing out architecture into the communities and putting them pretty much in front of people to really engage," said Architect Antonio Torres.