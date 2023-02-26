Chicago area facing severe thunderstorm, possible tornado threat Monday morning
CHICAGO - A storm heading for the Chicago area on Monday morning may bring a tornado.
The National Weather Service said areas along and south of I-80 will be threatened with severe thunderstorms and possibly a "tornado or two" between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday.
Meanwhile, the entire Chicago area is facing widespread, soaking rainfall on Monday morning. Thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts are possible.
The National Weather Service said the rain could flood roads.
- Monday: High 52, Low 34
- Tuesday: High 41, Low 36
- Wednesday: High 48, Low 33
- Thursday: High 36, Low 30
- Friday: High 34, Low 27