Chicago area facing severe thunderstorm, possible tornado threat Monday morning

A storm heading for the Chicago area on Monday morning may bring a tornado.

The National Weather Service said areas along and south of I-80 will be threatened with severe thunderstorms and possibly a "tornado or two" between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, the entire Chicago area is facing widespread, soaking rainfall on Monday morning. Thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts are possible.

The National Weather Service said the rain could flood roads.