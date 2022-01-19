Chicago area funeral homes, morgues overwhelmed due to COVID and violence

The surge of COVID-19 and violence is once again overwhelming hospitals — and now — funeral homes.

Hospital morgues are also reaching capacity.

The Cook County morgue can hold up to 285 bodies, and right now, they’re at 260 with an additional 36 people inside refrigerated trailers.

The medical examiner’s office said freezers have also been deployed to five hospitals, including Advocate Christ, St. Anthony and Ingalls Memorial.

This all comes as the county has logged more than 1,200 COVID-19 related deaths since Christmas.

Funeral directors say they’re dealing with a shortage of caskets from manufacturers, and crematory services are backing up as well.

Rory Momon runs Wallace Funeral Home in Broadview, and said they had 20 funerals last week alone.