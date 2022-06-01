Chicago-area gas prices keep rising, market analyst says these factors are driving up cost

Get ready to pay up at the pump.

Gas prices are on the rise as inflation keeps hitting Americans where it hurts.

On Wednesday morning, FOX 32's camera caught the jump at the pump at an Amoco gas station from $5.19 to $5.39 per gallon for regular.

"I have a plan. If I have to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, I do it all in one trip," said local motorist Beverly Jaynes.

AAA says the price surged $0.13 in Chicago overnight.

Cook County drivers are paying much more at an average of $5.48. In Chicago, it’s much higher than that at $5.65 for regular.

Market analyst Phil Flynn says there are several factors driving up the cost.

"Demand for gas over the Memorial holiday weekend was higher than anticipated. On top of that, yesterday we saw a Russian oil ban go into effect from the EU, which caused a big spike in the price of crude oil," said Flynn.

Metra is hoping to cash in on the hike, announcing a "Super Saver" $100 monthly pass for unlimited travel throughout the Chicago area, starting in July.

AAA says the average cost per gallon in Illinois one year ago was $3.27 for unleaded.