Chicago-area Home Depot stores now selling Wagyu hot dogs

You'll soon be able to enjoy Wagyu beef outside high-end restaurants.

The lavish product is coming to some Chicago-area Home Depot hot dog stands. They're part of a trial run at "Fixin' Franks" — located in stores.

The fancy dogs will cost you $8, which is about twice the price of a regular hot dog.

You can find them in Chicago at the Elston, Kimball and Lincoln Avenue Home Depots.

In the suburbs, they'll be available in Niles, Evanston and Mount Prospect locations.