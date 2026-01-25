Chicago-area, Indiana schools announce closures amid winter storm

The Brief Several Chicago-area and Indiana schools announced closures Monday as a winter storm hits the area. Heavy lake effect snow has been falling since Saturday evening into Sunday night. Chicago Public Schools students have classes scheduled for Monday.



Heavy lake effect snow continues to fall across portions of Chicagoland this afternoon. The heaviest bands will shift from northeast Illinois to northwest Indiana this evening.

A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect through the evening hours on Sunday.

Chicago-area, Indiana school closures Monday

Students at Chicago Public Schools have classes Monday, but other suburban and Indiana schools are remote or canceled for Monday.

Monday weather forecast

Monday high temperatures will only climb into the upper single digits with gusty west-northwest winds. Wind chills will likely be no higher than -5 to -10 during the day.

There is a small chance for light snow to graze the area on Tuesday, but it does not appear to be an impactful system at this time. Most areas likely stay dry with partly sunny skies on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper teens in the afternoon. The forecast looks similar on Wednesday with highs in the mid teens.