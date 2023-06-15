Chicago-area kicks off Juneteenth celebrations this weekend

City council members and other community leaders announce their Juneteenth activities which honors the end of slavery.

"Juneteenth Illinois" is a Chicago-area initiative celebrating Black liberation and equity in education, wealth, criminal justice, and health care.

This year marks the 3rd annual celebration of the day by the county since it became an official holiday in December of 2020.

"We are so excited to provide scholarships and mentorship to students in underserved communities on the West and South Sides of Chicago. We are preparing to give out 10 scholarships tomorrow at our scholarship reception, and we are also going to be blessing some of our previous recipients with scholarships as well" said Barbara Deer, the Executive Director of Juneteenth Illinois.

The scholarships will be awarded on Friday, the event has been sold-out.

There will be several informative events at Malcolm X College on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as family entertainment.

All Juneteenth activities on Saturday are free to the public.

