Chicago-area man charged with sexually assaulting underage family member

The Brief An Elgin man was convicted of sexually abusing a young family member over a two-year period. Juan Pop-Pana was found guilty of criminal sexual assault, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and intimidation. He faces at least seven years in prison and lifetime sex offender registration at his Oct. 30 sentencing.



A Kane County jury has found an Elgin man guilty of sexually assaulting a young family member and threatening her to keep silent.

On Tuesday, jurors convicted 25-year-old Juan Pop-Pana of criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child and intimidation, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Pop-Pana abused the victim multiple times between April 2022 and June 2024, assaulted her and fondled her breasts.

He also allegedly threatened to harm the girl’s mother and have the victim kicked out of the house if she reported the abuse.

What they're saying:

"The defendant in this case took advantage of the victim’s vulnerability of being in a new country, not speaking the language, and knowing no one else here other than the defendant, her caregiver," Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Morgan Wilkinson said in a statement. "The defendant’s repeated conduct will forever change the victim’s life, but her bravery in facing her abuser in court got her the justice she deserves."

What's next:

Pop-Pana will be sentenced on Oct. 30 in Kane County Circuit court. He faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison and must register as a sex offender for life.

Pop-Pana is currently being held at the Kane County Jail.