Chicago-area man charged with kidnapping, murdering 10-year-old girl who was playing outside in Rockford

A Chicago-area man is charged with kidnapping and murdering a 10-year-old girl in Rockford on Saturday.

Rockford police said the girl and her sister, 6, were playing outside on Saturday afternoon when the older sister was grabbed by Antonio Monroe, 44.

The little sister was able to get away and ran to tell their mother.

The older sister was found unresponsive less than an hour after their mother called police.

A police K9 tracked Monroe down a few blocks away from the girl's body. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police said.

Rockford police said Monroe is a resident of Blue Island, Illinois.