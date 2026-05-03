Chicago-area man found dead near Howard University in DC, police say

A suburban Chicago man was found dead this past week in Washington, D.C., near Howard University’s campus.

What we know:

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the body of Sollomon Rowland, 21, of Homewood, was found around 9 a.m. last Wednesday in the 2800 block of 5th Street in Northeast Washington.

Officers found Rowland unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics found "no signs consistent with life and pronounced the man dead on the scene," according to an MPD spokesperson.

The Grio reported that Rowland was a computer science major at Howard University who was set to graduate this month.

What we don't know:

The death is under investigation. It was unclear what led to the death.