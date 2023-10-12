Chicago-area men in Israel to fight in Hamas war

Right now, Israeli troops are amassing at the Gaza border, and thousands of reservists have been called up. FOX 32 Chicago spoke to one of those soldiers who was able to get permission to speak to us as he prepares for combat.

Tomer Danino was born here in the Chicago area; his parents are from southern Israel. In 2016, he decided he would join the Israeli military. The 28-year-old is a combat engineer in the reserves. On Saturday, he got the call from the Israeli military to be on standby.

Danino is responsible for building bridges, bulldozing, or using explosives to clear buildings in the army's path during combat.

"I've had some friends who have already been in the fighting … some of them have already been injured … A lot of bloodshed, but I've also seen a lot of unity," Danino said.

Andrew Silberman is 21 years old; he was born and raised in Buffalo Grove. In 2021, he became a paratrooper in the Israeli army. After serving his time, he entered the reserves. Israel's military has a mandatory draft for all citizens, but the army has a program for people committed to Israel, called Lone Soldiers – men who are not Israeli citizens but volunteered to serve.

Silberman was in Illinois when he learned about the attack in Israel, and one of his fellow Lone Soldiers was killed. He then made his way to Israel to help in the fight.

Silberman's friend who was killed, Binyamin Lev, was from France, and his family wants others to pass on acts of kindness in their son's honor.