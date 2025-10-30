Chicago-area official stranded in Jamaica without life-saving medication after hurricane

The Brief Rich Township Chief of Staff Trinette Britt-Johnson has been without her transplant medication for five days after Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica. Cook County Commissioner Kisha McCaskill is asking federal officials to step in as doctors warn her life is in danger.



A local government staffer from Chicago’s south suburbs is stranded in Jamaica without the medication keeping her transplanted kidney functioning.

What we know:

Trinette Britt-Johnson is chief of staff for Rich Township. She went to Montego Bay for her first vacation since getting a kidney transplant last year. When Hurricane Melissa hit, her supply ran out.

She's now been without that medication for five days, sleeping in an ambulance while officials in Chicago try to get help to her.

What they're saying:

Cook County Commissioner Kisha McCaskill says she's asking Washington, D.C. to step in before it's too late.

"This is not a Democratic, Republican party situation," McCaskill said. "We're talking about an American citizen, a young Black woman that has given her life to service, and now she needs your help. We need you to get involved."

What's next:

McCaskill says she's been on the phone with members of Congress and the U.S. embassy trying to get her medication into Jamaica.

Doctors say the drug is not available on the island and every hour without it puts Britt-Johnson's health in danger.