Chicago area pharmacy allegedly dispensed dangerous drug combinations to multiple patients: DEA

An Evergreen Park pharmacy is suspended from dispensing Schedule II-V controlled pharmaceutical medicines due to alleged violations, DEA investigators announced Wednesday.

The pharmacy, Evergreen Park Pharmacy, is located at 2890 W. 95th Street, Suite 100.

During the investigation and a subsequent Illinois Prescription Monitoring Program, it was revealed that the pharmacy allegedly dispensed excessive opioid and dangerous drug combinations to multiple patients.

According to DEA investigators, a pharmacy expert reviewed dispensing records of controlled substances to three pharmacy patients.

The expert said the quantities and combinations of controlled substance medications dispensed to the patients were not for legitimate purposes, and could have caused respiratory failure and death.

If a pharmacy fails to maintain regulated professional standards when dispensing controlled substances, the DEA says it can administratively suspend and ultimately revoke the pharmacy's registration.