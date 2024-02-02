Chicago area rescue looking for forever homes for golden retrievers and mixes: 'as Good as Gold'

article

In honor of National Golden Retriever Day, FOX 32 Chicago had three darling golden retriever puppies on the show Friday, one of which is still available to adopt!

Lexus, a four-month-old pup with special needs, is looking for her forever home!

"as Good as Gold" works to support the rescue, rehabilitation, care and adoption of golden retrievers and golden mixes.

The program rescues any dog, regardless of age or medical condition.

For more information on Lexus or other golden retrievers that are adoptable, go to their website: https://www.asgoodasgold.org/