Chicago area residents gear up for another round of free gas on Thursday

Travis Williams refueled his SUV twice Wednesday. He said gas prices are beyond overwhelming.

"I’m just gonna pay for mine and cry about it in my sleep," Williams said.

Last week, there was gridlock traffic and lots of chaos at Chicago gas stations when businessman Dr. Willie Wilson donated $200,000 worth of free gas.

On Thursday, Wilson will donate another $1-million.

"Just have some patience. It’s probably gonna take, in our estimate, four hours — maybe a little more," said Rich Guidice with Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management.

Forty-eight gas stations in the city and suburbs are participating. Each car is allotted $50 worth of gas.

Stickers will be provided to the first 400 people in line at each location.

Many motorists FOX 32 spoke to Wednesday night say they’ll avoid the activity.

"It’s just too many people, it’s chaotic. I heard they were doing it in Chicago. People were getting mad and fights were starting, it just doesn’t feel safe," said Letty Leonides.

Cicero’s police chief said, "we are anticipating major traffic delays in the area along Laramie Ave., Central Ave., and Austin Blvd."

BP along Cermak Road in Cicero is also participating. Crews surveyed the site just to insure their traffic and safety plan works. Cars are able to line up at Laramie and Lombard beginning at 6 a.m. — no time sooner.