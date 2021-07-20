Chicago-area school districts mull over requiring masks for students ahead of fall semester

School districts all over the state are making back-to-school health and safety policies for in-person learning.

In west suburban Geneva, the school board heard from a parent group that is opposed to requiring that students wear masks in school.

Parents and children demonstrated outside the Geneva Community School District 304 meeting.

This debate heats up after the American Academy of Pediatrics updated its guidelines, recommending everyone over age two wear masks in school, even if they are vaccinated.

Right now, children over age 12 are eligible, which means from pre-school through middle school, students can’t get the vaccine.

Parents say they want to decide what’s best for their kids and when children wear masks, they are missing social cues, are unable to communicate with friends, and have trouble concentrating and breathing.

Districts in Barrington and McHenry have decided to make mask-wearing optional.