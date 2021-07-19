Geneva to hold debate over masks in schools

Some suburban parents are fighting back against mask recommendations and want their kids to go maskless to school this fall.

Geneva Community Unit School District 304 will hold a school board meeting Monday night where a growing number of parents plan to speak up about masks. Some feel that masks should be optional, whether students are vaccinated or not.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

One parent who will be at the meeting feels that mask wearing in schools should be left up to parents to decide.

"We believe that it's a medical decision that should be placed back into the hands of parents and out of the hands of a school board or superintendent," Chrissie Bretz said.

She feels the masks have taken a toll on students socially and emotionally.

AAP: STUDENTS, STAFF SHOULD WEAR MASKS IN SCHOOLS - REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS

As of now, the Illinois Department of Public Health has adopted the Center for Disease Control’s updated guidance for schools.

The guidance says that masks should be worn indoors by ages 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated.

But some doctors, including Dr. Shikha Jain with the University of Illinois at Chicago say that kids should be masked in schools regardless of vaccination status.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

"The American Academy of Pediatrics actually came out this morning with a statement where they very clearly stated that they recommend that anyone over the age of 2 whether vaccinated or unvaccinated should be wearing masks indoors in schools because there are so many children who are still unvaccinated," said Dr. Jain.

Advertisement

The district says there is no formal board action planned for Monday's meeting on the topic of masks, but it is developing plans based on updated public health guidance and collaborating with local health officials.