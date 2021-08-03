Chicago area to get hit with high humidity, temperatures that will feel like 100 degrees

Say goodbye to the pleasant summer weather, Chicago.

It looks like Chicago and the suburbs will get hit with another heatwave by the weekend, with highs near 90°. according to FOX 32 Meteorologist Tim McGill.

McGill said that the heat will peak early next week, with the heat and humidity on Monday combining to make it feel like 100° or hotter.

The humidity is going to feel "oppressive."

The National Weather Service said that there will be intermittent chances for showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday night.

