Chicago area veterans hike 13 miles to honor 13 soldiers killed in Kabul

Some local veterans over the weekend made huge strides to honor service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

They marched 13 miles to honor the 13 soldiers killed last month in the attack at the Kabul airport.

FOX 32 spoke to the military family that organized the event.

"Started a few weeks ago when we first heard about the incident in Kabul and I texted Chris seeing if he wanted to do something crazy with me, so we decided to hike 13 miles — a mile for each one that passed in Kabul and everybody that came out, it just meant everything to me. Losing one of my brother and sisters in arms, it's hard, so it's the least I can do," said Sgt. Joe Anders, US Marine Corp.

Joe's father is a Vietnam vet and his uncle is an Army specialist. They say it is about not forgetting the sacrifices of our military members.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP