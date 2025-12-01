Chicago argument escalates into gunfire, wounding 67-year-old

The Brief A 67-year-old man was shot in the thumb during an argument Sunday night in Gresham, police said. The gunman fled and remains at large as detectives investigate.



A 67-year-old man was shot in the hand Sunday night during an argument in the Gresham neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded about 8:31 p.m. to the 7600 block of South Stewart Avenue, where the man told police he had been arguing with an unknown male who pulled out a gun and fired at him, striking his left thumb, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. The shooter fled before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.