Video shows gunmen wanted for robbing people in Chicago

The Chicago Police Department is searching for the suspects responsible for robbing several people at gunpoint over the last month on the Southwest Side.

What we know:

In each incident, police said one to two offenders, who were wearing all black or dark clothing and ski masks, approached victims and robbed them at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

7800 block of South Honore Street on Jan. 18 at 7:52 a.m.

1800 block of West 78th Street on Jan. 24 at 7:37 p.m.

1600 block of West 79th Street on Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.

7700 block of South Wood Street on Feb. 22 at 10:02 a.m.

Offender Description:

The offenders are one to two African American males, between the ages of 16 and 20. Police said they are roughly 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11. They were wearing black or dark clothing, black ski masks and were armed with a black handgun.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two Detectives at (312) 747-8273. You can also submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-02-005CA.