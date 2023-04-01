Police warn 11 armed robberies reported over 4 hours across Chicago

Chicago police released a community alert after 11 robberies were reported early Saturday morning across the city.

In each instance, multiple armed men approached victims and demanded their property while threatening them. They would then flee in a waiting vehicle.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

3500 block of South Leavitt Street on April 1, 2023 at 3:28 AM

200 block of South Michigan Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 5:40 AM

100 block of South Dearborn Street on April 1, 2023 at 5:45 AM

800 block of North Michigan Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 5:48 AM

1900 block of West Montrose Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:12 AM

3600 block of North Lincoln Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:15 AM

4300 block of North Albany Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM

4100 block of Sacramento Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM

3100 block of North Damen Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:47 AM

2300 block of North Lakewood Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:50 AM

1000 block of West Wellington Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:54 AM

Police are looking for three-four Black men ages 18-22. They wore dark-hooded sweatshirts, dark pants and dark ski masks.

If you have any information about these incidents contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 Detective Division at (312) 744-8263.